'King of Kotha' teaser reveals a world of crimes and gangsters

The makers of King of Kotha dropped its teaser on Wednesday.  Directed by Abhilash Joshiy, the film is an action-packed gangster saga.

Published: 29th June 2023 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2023 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

King of Kotha
By Express News Service

The makers of King of Kotha dropped its teaser on Wednesday.  Directed by Abhilash Joshiy, the film is an action-packed gangster saga. The 1.34-minute long teaser introduces Dulquer as a crime lord, who the people of Kotha, a ghetto, hail as a king who could save their land.

The film promises plenty of action as the teaser is packed with multiple shots of bloodshed and raging fire. Abhilash Chandran has scripted the film.

While the limelight shines bright mostly on Dulquer, the teaser also has individual moments for actors Shabeer Kallarakkal, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Chemban Vinod Jose, Gokul Suresh, Nyla Usha, Shammy Thilakan and Prasanna.

Produced by Dulquer’s Wayfarer Films and Zee Studios, King of Kotha is mounted as a pan-Indian project which will be out in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. The makers have announced an Onam 2023 release.
 

