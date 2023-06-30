Home Entertainment Malayalam

Biju Menon's next project titled as 'Thundu'

The upcoming film will be the fifteenth production from the production house that has recently delivered hits such as Tovino Thomas' Thallumala and Soubin Shahir's Ayalvaashi.

Published: 30th June 2023 12:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2023 12:30 PM   |  A+A-

First look poster of Biju Menon's next project, 'Thundu'.

First look poster of Biju Menon's next project, 'Thundu'.

By Express News Service

Actor Biju Menon is to join hands with debutant filmmaker Riyas Shereef for an upcoming Malayalam film titled, Thundu. On Thursday, the makers released the title poster of the film through their social media handles. 

Thundu will be produced by Ashiq Usman along with cinematographer turned producer Jimshi Khalid under the banner of Ashiq Usman Productions. The upcoming film will be the fifteenth production from the production house that has recently delivered hits such as Tovino Thomas' Thallumala and Soubin Shahir's Ayalvaashi.

Thundu has a script, which Riyas co-wrote with Kannappan. Besides Jimishi Khalid as the cinematographer, the technical team of Thundu comprises Nabu Usman as the editor. The music composer for Thallumala and Ayalvaashi, Vishu Vijay, will also be composing the music for Thundu.

Meanwhile, Biju Menon, who was last seen in Thankam, has a slew of films in the pipeline, including, Garudan, along with Suresh Gopi, Vishnu Narayan's directorial Nadanna Sambhavam and Jis Joy's untitled project, which also features Asif Ali. 

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Biju Menon Malayalam film  Thundu
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp