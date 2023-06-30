Biju Menon's next project titled as 'Thundu'

By Express News Service

Actor Biju Menon is to join hands with debutant filmmaker Riyas Shereef for an upcoming Malayalam film titled, Thundu. On Thursday, the makers released the title poster of the film through their social media handles.

Thundu will be produced by Ashiq Usman along with cinematographer turned producer Jimshi Khalid under the banner of Ashiq Usman Productions. The upcoming film will be the fifteenth production from the production house that has recently delivered hits such as Tovino Thomas' Thallumala and Soubin Shahir's Ayalvaashi.

Thundu has a script, which Riyas co-wrote with Kannappan. Besides Jimishi Khalid as the cinematographer, the technical team of Thundu comprises Nabu Usman as the editor. The music composer for Thallumala and Ayalvaashi, Vishu Vijay, will also be composing the music for Thundu.

Meanwhile, Biju Menon, who was last seen in Thankam, has a slew of films in the pipeline, including, Garudan, along with Suresh Gopi, Vishnu Narayan's directorial Nadanna Sambhavam and Jis Joy's untitled project, which also features Asif Ali.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

