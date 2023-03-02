Indrajith, Shruti Ramachandran to star in Arun Bose’s next

By Express News Service

Director Arun Bose is set to helm legendary production house, Koker’s Media Entertainments next film.

Indrajith Sukumaran, Shruti Ramachandran, Sarjano Khalid, Vincy Aloshious, Vasisht Umesh, and Roro will be playing the major roles in the film, which is set to go on floors in April. It is scripted and co-directed by Pramod Mohan, who earlier wrote Lalitham Sundaram and directed Orayiram Kinakkalal.

The upcoming film has Vidyasagar as the music director and Shyamprakash as the cinematographer MS. Director Arun Bose will be editing the film along with Shaijal PV.

Arun, who made his feature debut with Luca (2019), is also awaiting the release of Mindiyum Paranjum, starring Unni Mukundan and Aparna Balamurali.



