Home Entertainment Malayalam

Indrajith, Shruti Ramachandran to star in Arun Bose’s next

Director Arun Bose is set to helm legendary production house, Koker’s Media Entertainments next film.

Published: 02nd March 2023 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2023 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Mollywood actor Indrajith Sukumaran

Mollywood actor Indrajith Sukumaran (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

Director Arun Bose is set to helm legendary production house, Koker’s Media Entertainments next film.

Indrajith Sukumaran, Shruti Ramachandran, Sarjano Khalid, Vincy Aloshious, Vasisht Umesh, and Roro will be playing the major roles in the film, which is set to go on floors in April. It is scripted and co-directed by Pramod Mohan, who earlier wrote Lalitham Sundaram and directed Orayiram Kinakkalal.

The upcoming film has Vidyasagar as the music director and Shyamprakash as the cinematographer MS. Director Arun Bose will be editing the film along with Shaijal PV.

Arun, who made his feature debut with Luca (2019), is also awaiting the release of Mindiyum Paranjum, starring Unni Mukundan and Aparna Balamurali.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indrajith Shruti Ramachandran
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Human trafficking too high in India, says US
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
Economy slows to 4.4 per cent in Q3, govt’s full-year target intact
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustration)
Gujarat’s public debt rises to Rs 3.4L cr, each resident owes Rs 48,500
A mother donating milk at the Breast Milk Bank used for representative purposes only. (Photo | MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)
In a first, Uttarakhand to set up ‘mother milk bank’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp