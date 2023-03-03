Home Entertainment Malayalam

Bibin-Shiha’s 'Mariyam' to hit screens today

Mariyam, directed by Bibin Joy and Shiha Bibin, is set for release today. It is produced by Manju Kapoor under the banner of AMK Creations.

Published: 03rd March 2023 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2023 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Mariyam

Poster of the movie 'Mariyam'

By Express News Service

Mariyam, directed by Bibin Joy and Shiha Bibin, is set for release today. It is produced by Manju Kapoor under the banner of AMK Creations.

Mariyam has its script by Bibin Joy. Starring Mrinalini Susan George in the titular role, it tells a woman’s survival story. The cast also includes Joseph Chilamban, Chirs Venugopal, Prasad Kannan, Rekha Lekshmi, Johny EV, Sunil, and Arun Chacko among others.

On the technical front, Ratheesh Mangalath is the cinematographer and Vibu Venjaramoodu is handling the music.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bibin Joy Shiha Bibin Mariyam
India Matters
Karnataka Lokayukta Bangalore City police has recovered Rs 6 crore cash from house of Prashanth Madal, Chief Accountant, BWSSB. (Photo | Express)
Rs 6 crores recovered from house of Karnataka BJP MLA's son
Rahul Gandhi during a lecture at Cambridge University. (Photo | Twitter, @sampitroda)
"I had Pegasus on my phone, Indian democracy under attack": Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge lecture
Australian batter Travis Head plays a shot during the third day of the 3rd test cricket match between India and Australia, at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on March 3, 2023 (Photo | PTI)
Australia crush India by nine wickets, qualify for World Test Championship final
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Meghalaya post-poll violence: Several injured, one found dead

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp