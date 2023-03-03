Bibin-Shiha’s 'Mariyam' to hit screens today

By Express News Service

Mariyam, directed by Bibin Joy and Shiha Bibin, is set for release today. It is produced by Manju Kapoor under the banner of AMK Creations.

Mariyam has its script by Bibin Joy. Starring Mrinalini Susan George in the titular role, it tells a woman’s survival story. The cast also includes Joseph Chilamban, Chirs Venugopal, Prasad Kannan, Rekha Lekshmi, Johny EV, Sunil, and Arun Chacko among others.

On the technical front, Ratheesh Mangalath is the cinematographer and Vibu Venjaramoodu is handling the music.

