Saiju Kurup’s 'Porattu Nadakam' launched 

Saiju Kurup is headlining a new film titled Porattu Nadakam. The pooja and launch event was held on Wednesday in Kanhangad. Veteran filmmaker Siddique is backing the film under the banner of Media Universe and Emirates Productions. His former assistant Noushad Saffron is directing the film.

Porattu Nadakam is scripted by Suneesh Varanad, who earlier penned the Manju Warrier-starrer Mohanlal and Jayasurya’s Eesho. His upcoming film is a satire based on Porattu Nadakam and Kothamooriyattam, some traditional folk art forms practised in North Kerala.

The cast also includes Rahul Madhav, Nirmal Palazhy, and Dharmajan, among others. Cinematographer Noushad Shereef, music director Rahul Raj and editor Rajesh Rajendran are part of the technical crew.

