Wasn’t allowed to clip my nails or shave: Siju Sunny on his latest film 'Romancham'

Arya U R By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though it has been weeks since its release, Romancham, a comedy/horror flick directed by Jithu Madhavan, is still running successfully in theatres. The film’s engaging and solid plot, made alive by a jubilant cast, has charmed the audience, who are still raving about the movie to no end.

Lavish praise is also heaped on newcomer Siju Sunny, who played the role of Mukesh, one of the memorable characters in the movie. Bare-chested, save for an out-of-place fur-leather jacket, and wrapped in an orange dhoti, Mukesh, whose resting face in the movie is scorn, tickled the funny bones of many. His vintage mutton chop sideburns, too, has found many fans.The wide acceptance Siju got for his performance in Romancham has the young Pathanamthitta native on cloud nine. He has also attracted more projects following the movie’s success.

A mechanical engineer,if not for his passion for movies, Siju took to acting when he donned the lead role in a Malayalam drama, Postmaster, at 17. Siju’s performance had won wide praise. He was even honoured with a garland of currency notes.“As part of our Kerala state syllabus, we had to learn drama in school and enact plays in class as part of our project. These avenues cultivated a love for acting in me. I let it blossom by being part of plays for the school youth festival,” says Siju.

“It was during the summer camp in Class 11 that I acted in Postmaster. I played the lead role of postmaster Raveendran. It was well-received, and I got a garland made of currency notes. It was an award-winning moment for me. I haven’t looked back since. I pursued acting seriously. From auditions to posting social media reels, I went on an acting spree.”

The 28-year-old was able to get into the skin of Mukesh thanks to his background in theatre and some very ingenious methods.“Mukesh uses chewable tobacco. I found that those who use it often have a particular way of opening the packet. And I studies them to make it more natural,” says Siju.To further perfect Mukesh’s look, Siju avoided shaving or clipping his nails till the crew wrapped up shooting.

“With his sideburns, mannerisms and unique fashion sense, it is clear Mukesh is still trapped in the late 90s. Perhaps it is this, that helped the character etch a special place in the audience’s hearts. I learned that many students dressed like Mukesh during their college celebrations,” Siju says.Social media has also played a big role in catapulting Siju into the limelight.

“I come from a middle-class family. It was an expensive affair to travel to various venues for auditions. Now, social media has become the new audition platform. For Romancham, I was selected because of my social media content,” he says.Romancham is Siju’s second film after 2022’s Vishudha Mejo. His next is Soubin Shahir-Manju Warrier starrer Vellaripattanam, slated for release later this year.

