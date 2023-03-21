Home Entertainment Malayalam

Basil Joseph’s next is an Eid release

The film is directed by debutant Muhashin and scripted by Unda-fame Harshad. Billed as a feel-good fun entertainer, it is backed by Naisam Salam Productions.

Published: 21st March 2023 01:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2023 01:03 PM   |  A+A-

Kadina Kadoramee Andakadaham

Basil Joseph-starrer 'Kadina Kadoramee Andakadaham'

By Express News Service

Basil Joseph-starrer 'Kadina Kadoramee Andakadaham' will hit screens in April for Eid, confirmed the makers on Saturday. 

The film is directed by debutant Muhashin and scripted by Unda-fame Harshad. Billed as a feel-good fun entertainer, it is backed by Naisam Salam Productions.

Kadina Kadoramee Andakadaham also stars Indrans, Jaffer Idukki, Sudheesh, Sreeja Ravi, Binu Pappu, Johny Antony, Shibla Fara, Parvathy R, and Krishna. 

It has cinematography by Arjun Sethu and S Mundol, while editing is handled by Sobin K Soman. Basil Joseph, last seen in Enkilum Chandrike, has Pookkaalam, Ajayante Randam Moshanam, and Guruvayoor Amabalanadayil coming up on the acting front. 

He is also planning to direct Fahadh Faasil’s next.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kadina Kadoramee Andakadaham Basil Joseph
India Matters
Proceedings of Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, March 21, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament standoff: Both Houses adjourned amid uproar over Adani, Rahul
Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel flag march amid a crackdown against 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh and his aides, in Jalandhar, March. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Hunt for Amritpal: Internet services to resume in Punjab except for some districts
WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee interacting with her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo | EPS)
Third front buzz grows as Mamata set to meet with Odisha CM Naveen this week
A collage of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Please don't stop Delhi budget, Kejriwal writes to PM Modi amid tussle with L-G

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp