Basil Joseph’s next is an Eid release

By Express News Service

Basil Joseph-starrer 'Kadina Kadoramee Andakadaham' will hit screens in April for Eid, confirmed the makers on Saturday.

The film is directed by debutant Muhashin and scripted by Unda-fame Harshad. Billed as a feel-good fun entertainer, it is backed by Naisam Salam Productions.

Kadina Kadoramee Andakadaham also stars Indrans, Jaffer Idukki, Sudheesh, Sreeja Ravi, Binu Pappu, Johny Antony, Shibla Fara, Parvathy R, and Krishna.

It has cinematography by Arjun Sethu and S Mundol, while editing is handled by Sobin K Soman. Basil Joseph, last seen in Enkilum Chandrike, has Pookkaalam, Ajayante Randam Moshanam, and Guruvayoor Amabalanadayil coming up on the acting front.

He is also planning to direct Fahadh Faasil’s next.

