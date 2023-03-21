Blindfold follows the life of a visually challenged man

Home Entertainment Malayalam

Published: 21st March 2023 12:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2023 12:58 PM   |  A+A-

'Blindfold' is India’s first-ever 50-minute audio film directed by Binoy Karamen.

By Express News Service

Blindfold is an upcoming 50-minute audio film directed by Binoy Karamen. It is billed as India’s first-ever audio film and it takes the audiences through the first-person perspective of a visually challenged protagonist. The film is produced by Klum, a Luxury apparel brand, and Intellectual monkey productions. 

According to the makers, sound is the primary storytelling tool that they have used in the film. The film follows the events in the life of a visually challenged man who becomes a witness in a murder case. This story of a murder investigation is narrated with no visuals and puts the audience in the shoes of a blind man, with only sounds to guide them.

“The medium of cinema is visual. Blindfold does not have visuals. Despite that, it does not limit the cinematic experience a normal cinema can offer. In theatres, one can truly experience this. This project has been the result of my thinking and research for the past 11 years. It has always fascinated me how different elements of a movie affect the viewer’s senses.

The beauty of a world that is blinded by light is what I wish to portray in my work. My aim with the movie is to inspire the audience’s imagination with sound design, music, and dialogue and help them navigate the world with sounds. I hope Blindfold will push you to improve your focus on your surroundings and understand the importance of inner voices more than our sights,” said Binoy Karamen.

According to the makers, they have used superior audio technology to capture and recreate a panoramic sound experience for the audience. The film’s sound design was done by Ajil Kurian and Krishnan Unni composed the music and the background score was composed by Steev Benjamin. Surya Gayathri penned the film’s script. 

