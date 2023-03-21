Home Entertainment Malayalam

Sunny Wayne, Saiju Kurup to headline new film

Sunny Wayne and Saiju Kurup are teaming up for a new film titled Written & Directed by God.

By Express News Service

Sunny Wayne and Saiju Kurup are teaming up for a new film titled 'Written & Directed by God'. It is directed by debutant Febi George Stonefield. Sanoob K Yoousef is producing the film, which is set to begin production soon.

Written & Directed by God is scripted by Jomon John, Linto Devasia and Roshan Mathew. It has cinematography by Bablu Aju (Antakshari, Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey) and music by Shaan Rahman. Abhishek GA will be handling the edits.

Sunny Wayne was last seen in the much-acclaimed Appan. He is currently shooting for his maiden web series, directed by debutant Praveen Chandran. The actor will also be seen in a prominent role in the upcoming Asif Ali-starrer Kasargold.

Meanwhile, Saiju Kurup has several projects coming up, which include Porattu Nadakam, Pappachan Olivilanu, and Janaki Jaane, an untitled film with director Sunil Ibrahim. A sequel to the actor’s 2022-released film Upacharapoorvam Gunda Jayan is also in the works.

