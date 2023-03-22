Home Entertainment Malayalam

'Neelavelicham' set for release on April 21

The release date of Aashiq Abu’s Neelavelicham, based on the screenplay by Vaikom Muhammad Basheer, has been announced.

Neelavelicham

Poster of the movie 'Neelavelicham'

By Express News Service

The release date of Aashiq Abu’s Neelavelicham, based on the screenplay by Vaikom Muhammad Basheer, has been announced. The film will hit the theatres on April 21, 59 years after the release of the original Bhargavi Nilayam, directed by A. Vincent.

The principal cast of Neelavelicham comprises Rima Kallingal, Tovino Thomas, Roshan Mathew and Shine Tom Chacko. Aashiq Abu and Rima Kallingal are bankrolling the film under the banner of OPM Cinemas. Hrishikesh Bhaskaran has an additional screenplay credit.

Chemban Vinod Jose, James Eliya, Jayaraj Kozhikode, Uma KP, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Ranji Kankol, and Jithin Puthenchery are among the other cast members. Girish Gangadharan shot the film, with editing by V. Saajan.

