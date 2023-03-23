Home Entertainment Malayalam

Mammootty-Jyotika film 'Kaathal' eyes May release

Adarsh Sukumaran and Paulson Skaria have scripted the upcoming film, which also stars Lalu Alex, Muthumani, Chinnu Chandni, Sudhi Kozhikode, Anagha Akku and Josi Sijo.

Published: 23rd March 2023

Kaathal

A still from the teaser of the movie 'Kaathal'

Jeo Baby’s upcoming directorial Kaathal, starring Mammootty and Jyotika, is gearing up for release. As per reports, the makers are planning to release it in theatres by the second week of May.

Produced by Mammootty Kampany, Kaathal marks Jyotika’s comeback to Malayalam cinema after over a decade. Her last Malayalam release was the TK Rajeev Kumar directorial Seetha Kalyanam (2009).

Jeo Baby has retained the same set of technicians from his acclaimed film, The Great Indian Kitchen, including cinematographer Salu K Thomas, editor Francis Louis, and composer Mathews Pulickal.

TAGS
Kaathal
