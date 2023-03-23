Home Entertainment Malayalam

'Ram' final schedule shoot planned in Tunisia

Published: 23rd March 2023 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2023 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

Jeethu Joseph

Mohanlal with director Jeethu Joseph

By Express News Service

The final schedule of Mohanlal’s much-awaited film 'Ram', directed by Jeethu Joseph, is set to begin in Tunisia by the first week of April. Mohanlal will be shooting for Malaikottai Valiban till then. Shoot for the Lijo Jose Pellissery directorial will resume only after the actor returns. 

The makers of Ram have planned a month-long shoot in Tunisia, with which the team will call it a wrap. The ambitious project, which went on floors in 2019, had to be stalled halfway due to the pandemic. Shoot resumed only last August.

Ram also stars Trisha, Indrajith Sukumaran and Samyuktha. Produced by Ramesh P Pillai and Sudhah S Pillai, this big-scale film has already been shot in several foreign countries, including UK and Morocco. 
Its technical crew includes cinematographer Satheesh Kurup, editor VS Vinayak, and music composer Vishnu Shyam.

