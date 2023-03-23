Home Entertainment Malayalam

Sharafudheen, Asif Ali to team up

Sharafudheen

Sharafudheen (Photo | Sharafudheen @ Instagram)

By Express News Service

Asif Ali and Sharafudheen are set to play the lead roles in a new film directed by debutant Arfaz, who has been an associate to director Jeethu Joseph in his films like The Body, Drishyam 2, 12th Man, Kooman and the ongoing Ram.

Asif Ali

We hear that Jeethu will be presenting Arfaz’s directorial debut with Shan Sudarshan. More details regarding the project are awaited.

Asif Ali and Sharafudheen have earlier acted together in Virus and the Rajeev Ravi directorial Kuttavum Shikshayum. Asif, last seen in Maheshum Maruthiyum, has multiple films gearing up for release, including the multi-starrer 2018, A Ranjith Cinema, and Kasargold.

Meanwhile, Sharafudheen is busy shooting for his maiden Tamil film. The actor, whose last release was Ntikkakkakkoru Premondarnn, also has costume designer Stephy Zaviour’s directorial debut Madhura Manohara Moham and a web series coming up. 

