Popular Malayalam actor Innocent continues to be critical, on ECMO support

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The health condition of the popular Malayalam actor Innocent, admitted to a private hospital in Kochi, remains critical.

According to the medical bulletin issued at 5 pm on Saturday, the actor has been surviving with the assistance of extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO). As per the bulletin, his condition continues to be serious, and the blood pressure and oxygen level in the blood are still at the same worrisome levels.

He was admitted to the hospital around two weeks ago following breathing issues.

Innocent had been diagnosed with throat cancer a few years ago.

An actor who was part of more than 500 Malayalam movies, Innocent has also represented the Chalakudy constituency in Thrissur in the Lok Sabha in 2014 with the support of LDF. However, in 2019, he lost his seat to UDF's Benny Behanan.

Innocent Vareed Thekkethala, who is known for his humourous roles in Malayalam movies, has also won multiple awards including three Kerala state awards.

He made his debut in the Malayalam film industry in 1972 in the movie Nrityashala. He has also made his presence known in English, Kannada, Hindi and Tamil movies.

The 75-year-old has also authored five books. Of these, Cancer wardile chiri (Laughter in the cancer ward) is an account of his experiences while undergoing treatment for throat cancer.

