Home Entertainment Malayalam

WATCH | Shane Nigam's 'Corona Papers' trailer is here 

The trailer hints at an investigative procedural tale. Shane Nigam is featured as a cop for the first time, and Jean Lal, son of actor Lal, also plays a prominent role. 

Published: 26th March 2023 06:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2023 06:15 PM   |  A+A-

A still from the trailer of Corona Papers starring Shane Nigam.

A still from the trailer of Corona Papers starring Shane Nigam. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

The trailer of Corona Papers starring Shane Nigam was released on Sunday. Directed by Priyadarshan, Corona Papers is the remake of the Tamil film 8 Thottakkal.

The trailer hints at an investigative procedural tale. Shane Nigam is featured as a cop for the first time, and Jean Lal, son of actor Lal, also plays a prominent role. 

Priyadarshan has adapted the script based on the original director Sri Ganesh's story. Shane Nigam will be playing the role played by Vetri in the Tamil version.

Gayathrie Shankar, who debuted in Malayalam last year with Nna Thaan Case Kodu, plays the female lead. The cast of the film also includes Sandhya Shetty, PP Kunhikrishnan, Maniyanpilla Raju, Vijilesh, Menaka Suresh Kumar, Biju Pappan, and Srikant Murali.

Bankrolled by Four Frames Sound Company, the technical team of Corona Papers include Divakar Mani as the cinematographer, and Ayyappan, a regular in Priyadarshan films, handles the editing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Corona Papers Trailer Shane Nigam Priyadarshan Malayalam remake Tamil film 8 Thottakkal
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp