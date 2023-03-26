WATCH | Shane Nigam's 'Corona Papers' trailer is here 

By Express News Service

The trailer of Corona Papers starring Shane Nigam was released on Sunday. Directed by Priyadarshan, Corona Papers is the remake of the Tamil film 8 Thottakkal.

The trailer hints at an investigative procedural tale. Shane Nigam is featured as a cop for the first time, and Jean Lal, son of actor Lal, also plays a prominent role.

Priyadarshan has adapted the script based on the original director Sri Ganesh's story. Shane Nigam will be playing the role played by Vetri in the Tamil version.

Gayathrie Shankar, who debuted in Malayalam last year with Nna Thaan Case Kodu, plays the female lead. The cast of the film also includes Sandhya Shetty, PP Kunhikrishnan, Maniyanpilla Raju, Vijilesh, Menaka Suresh Kumar, Biju Pappan, and Srikant Murali.

Bankrolled by Four Frames Sound Company, the technical team of Corona Papers include Divakar Mani as the cinematographer, and Ayyappan, a regular in Priyadarshan films, handles the editing.

