Senna Hegde and Deepu Pradeep to reteam again 

By Express News Service

As reported earlier, director Senna Hegde is collaborating with writer Deepu Pradeep (Kunjiramayanam) for the upcoming film Padmini. Starring Kunchacko Boban and Aparna Balamurali as the leads, the film is currently in the post-production stage. It is learnt that Senna and Deepu are planning to team up for another film after the release of Padmini.

Deepu Pradeep

Recently, Deepu shared a note in his social media handle, which suggests the same. It reads, “Time stands still when we work with like-minded people. We’ve had a blast working together in Padmini, and we want to continue doing that. Hoping to start a new journey early 2024 after completing our current commitments.”

Padmini is shot by Sreeraj Raveendran, who was also the cinematographer of Senna’s last two films, Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam and 1744 White Alto. Jakes Bejoy is composing music for the film, which is produced under the banner of Little Big Films.

Deepu Pradeep is part of two more upcoming projects—Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM) and an untitled web series. ARM, starring Tovino Thomas, is an action-adventure film in which Deepu serves as the additional screenplay writer. His maiden web series, directed by debutant Praveen Chandran, stars Sunny Wayne, Nikhila Vimal and Aju Varghese as the leads.

