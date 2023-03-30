Home Entertainment Malayalam

Suresh Gopi’s next with Jayaraj begins

26 years after the release of the National-award winning film Kaliyattam, Suresh Gopi is reuniting with director Jayaraj.

Malayalam actor Suresh Gopi (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

26 years after the release of the National-award winning film Kaliyattam, Suresh Gopi is reuniting with director Jayaraj. Their new film, which is yet to be titled, started rolling recently. Produced under the banner of Yoodlee Films, it also stars Anaswara Rajan, Shine Tom Chacko, and KGF-fame BS Avinash in key roles.

Talking about the film, Jayaraj said, “Both of us were looking for a good script to collaborate on again, and we are really happy we finally have one. The shoot has started, and everyone is thrilled about how the story is shaping up. We are all doing our best to create what we hope will be a landmark film.”

Suresh Gopi said, “With time, both Jayaraj and I have amassed a lot of experience, but memories of Kaliyattam have remained with us and in the hearts of the audience. The desire to create another milestone was always there, and we finally have a perfect script. I’m looking forward to working with a very talented cast and crew.”
 

