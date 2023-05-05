Fahadh Faasil to play a gangster in Jithu Madhavan's next?

By Express News Service

As reported earlier by us, Fahadh Faasil is starring in Romancham director Jithu Madhavan's next. The actor is currently shooting for the film in Bengaluru.

Said to be an entertainer set in the backdrop of a college campus, the film reportedly has Fahadh in a gangster's role. He will be seen sporting a look similar to that in his other upcoming film, Pushpa: The Rule.

Jithu Madhavan's sophomore film, which is yet to be titled, is produced jointly by Anwar Rasheed and Nazriya Nazim. The film has Sameer Thahir as the cinematographer and Sushin Shyam as the composer. Unconfirmed reports suggest that the makers are planning to dub and release the film in multiple languages.

Fahadh also has the Tamil film Maamannan, directed by Mari Selvaraj, and the multilingual film Dhoomam coming up. Sudheesh Sankar's Hanuman Gear and editor Noufal Abdullah's directorial debut are his other confirmed projects.

