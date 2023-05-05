Shooting for Phoenix, scripted by Midhun Manuel Thomas, begins

By Express News Service

Midhun Manuel Thomas is scripting a new film titled Phoenix with Chandhunadh, Aju Varghese and Anoop Menon as the leads. The film got launched on Thursday with a pooja ceremony. Billed as a horror thriller, it is directed by Vishnu Bharathan, a former associate of Midhun.

Produced by Rinish K N under the banner of Front Row Productions, the upcoming film has music by Tamil composer Sam CS. The technical team includes Alby behind the camera and Nitish KTR as the editor.

Meanwhile, Midhun is also scripting another film titled Garudan. Starring Suresh Gopi and Biju Menon, it’s a crime thriller directed by Arun Varma. The Anjaam Pathiraa director is also said to be penning an Mammootty-starrer, which is supposed to be directed by Vyskah. An official confirmation regarding the same is still awaited.

