WATCH | Trailer of Chemban Vinod Jose starrer 'Nalla Nilavulla Rathri' is out

Aswin Devan By

Express News Service

The makers of the upcoming Malayalam film Nalla Nilavulla Rathri released the trailer of the film on Friday.

Written and directed by debutant Murphy Devasy, the film is bankrolled by actor-turned-producer Sandra Thomas and her husband, Wilson Thomas, under the banner of Sandra Thomas Productions.

The film stars an ensemble cast including Chemban Vinod Jose, Baburaj, Jinu Joseph, Binu Pappu, Roni David Raj, Ganapathi, Nithin George, and Sajin Cherukayil.

The trailer showcases a group of former college friends embarking on a trip to Shimoga, possibly for business purposes. The team, along with a former friend, played by Chemban Vinod Jose, gather at an isolated resort. Then the trailer switches to a fast-paced mysterious zone, hinting that the film would be a mysterious-action-thriller.

Nalla Nilavulla Rathri's script is co-written by the director along with Praful Suresh.

The technical team of the film comprises Ajay David Kachappilly as the cinematographer and Shyam Sasidharan as the editor.

The film has music composed by Kailas Menon.

Watch trailer here:

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

The makers of the upcoming Malayalam film Nalla Nilavulla Rathri released the trailer of the film on Friday. Written and directed by debutant Murphy Devasy, the film is bankrolled by actor-turned-producer Sandra Thomas and her husband, Wilson Thomas, under the banner of Sandra Thomas Productions. The film stars an ensemble cast including Chemban Vinod Jose, Baburaj, Jinu Joseph, Binu Pappu, Roni David Raj, Ganapathi, Nithin George, and Sajin Cherukayil.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The trailer showcases a group of former college friends embarking on a trip to Shimoga, possibly for business purposes. The team, along with a former friend, played by Chemban Vinod Jose, gather at an isolated resort. Then the trailer switches to a fast-paced mysterious zone, hinting that the film would be a mysterious-action-thriller. Nalla Nilavulla Rathri's script is co-written by the director along with Praful Suresh. The technical team of the film comprises Ajay David Kachappilly as the cinematographer and Shyam Sasidharan as the editor. The film has music composed by Kailas Menon. Watch trailer here: (This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)