Home Entertainment Malayalam

‘Ajayante Randam Moshanam teaser is just a glimpse of a bigger canvas’

The 3D fantasy epic has Tovino essaying three characters -- Ajayan, Maniyan, and Kunjikelu

Published: 23rd May 2023 12:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2023 12:13 PM   |  A+A-

Ajayante Randam Moshanam
By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

The grand teaser launch of Tovino Thomas’ upcoming 3D fantasy adventure Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM) was held with much fanfare. Directed by debutant Jithin Laal, the epic has Tovino essaying three characters—Ajayan, Maniyan, and Kunjikelu. 

The minute-long teaser begins with a little girl requesting her grandmother to recount the legend of Maniyan, which the latter refuses to do. The rest of the footage presents Maniyan as someone with a superheroic aura, with the accompanying spectacle and chaos caused by his appearance being testaments. It concludes with the grandmother telling her grandchild that Maniyan’s stories are unfit for telling at night.

Following the online launch of the teaser, the makers announced that it would accompany screenings of Fast X and Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol-3. Post the teaser launch, we spoke to director Jithin Laal to see what they intended with the first teaser and whether more teasers/trailers are in the offing. “The teaser was just that—a proper tease of what to expect. Aside from showing everyone a glimpse of Maniyan, we wanted to give audiences a sense of the bigger canvas and convey the vibe of an Amar Chitra Katha story. As for the glimpses of the other two characters of Tovino, we are reserving that for later.”

As of now, the ARM team hasn’t finalised any plans for releasing too many promos. They most likely would release a final trailer and a song before the film hits theatres by the year’s end. Jomon T John captured the film’s stellar visuals, and his involvement brings much appeal considering the acclaim he got for his previous films, most notably Ennu Ninte Moideen and Charlie. 

Jithin adds that they wanted the film to have a particular colour palette, which took a lot of planning in the pre-production stage with pre-visualisation. Were they able to execute it well in the final outcome? “Actually, we managed to do far beyond what we originally visualised,” says Jithin.  

Aside from Tovino, ARM features Krithi Shetty, Aishwariya Rajesh, Surabhi Lakshmi, Basil Joseph, Rohini, Harish Uthaman, Nisthar Sait, Jagadish, Pramod Shetty, Aju Varghese, and Sudheesh.
Scripted by Sujith Nambiar and edited by Shameer Muhammed, the film is produced by Dr Zachariah Thomas and Listin Stephen under UGM Productions and Magic Frames, respectively. Dhibu Ninan Thomas composed the music.

ARM will be released in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. Asked about the response to the teaser, Jithin says it has been “very encouraging.” Jithin is elated by the numerous reaction videos—from Indian and Western film buffs— that popped up. “Seeing them made me gauge the level of reach the teaser got. Since we showed the teaser in 3D, the response in the theatre during the event was humungous; watching it in a full house was a surreal experience,” signs off Jithin. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ajayante Randam Moshanam Tovino Thomas
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp