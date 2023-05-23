Home Entertainment Malayalam

Director Manu Ashokan to reunite with Bobby-Sanjay

The makers released the title poster on Sunday. Ha Yauvaname will mark the third collaboration between Manu and Bobby-Sanjay after Uyare (2019) and Kaanekkaane (2021).

By Express News Service

Director Manu Ashokan is reuniting with scriptwriter duo Bobby-Sanjay for an upcoming Malayalam film titled Ha Yauvaname. The makers released the title poster on Sunday. Ha Yauvaname will mark the third collaboration between Manu and Bobby-Sanjay after Uyare (2019) and Kaanekkaane (2021). 

Backed by DreamKatcher in association with Shams Films, the film is the third production venture of T R Shamsudheen after 1983 (2014), Queen (2018), and Kaanekkaane (2021).  The title poster features two passport-sized faceless photographs attached to an exam hall ticket and a mark sheet. 

Since the word “failed” has been encrypted across these sheets, along with the tagline ‘The Joy of Losing’, it is evident that the film will discuss a subject that involves handling failure with a smile.

The team has shared that Ha Yauvaname will showcase new talents, but it’s likely to feature established actors as well, along with the former. The scripting work is about to begin.  It marks the first time since  Notebook (2006) that the duo is writing a script giving prominence to new faces.  The film’s technical team and cast are yet to be announced.

