First look of Suresh Gopi from JSK released

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported about Suresh Gopi and Anupama Parameswaran headlining a legal thriller titled JSK. Directed by Pravin Narayanan, the film has Suresh Gopi essaying the role of a lawyer.

Suresh Gopi and Anupama

Parameswaran in JSK

The makers recently shared a new still featuring him and Anupama Parameswaran from the film. Set in a courtroom, the picture has Suresh Gopi in an advocate’s robe while Anupama seems to be playing his client.

The second schedule of JSK commenced recently in Thrissur. Suresh Gopi’s younger son Madhav Suresh, Shruti Ramachandran, Divya Pillai, Askar Ali, Baiju Santhosh, Kottayam Ramesh, Shoby Thilkan and many others star in it. The film, co-written by Jai Vishnu, has Renadive as the cinematographer and Samjith as the editor. It is produced by Cosmos Entertainments.

JSK marks Anupama’s comeback to Malayalam after a brief gap. The Premam actor’s last Malayalam release was Maniyarayile Ashokan. Meanwhile, Suresh Gopi is simultaneously working on Garudan, also starring Biju Menon. The film is written by Midhun Manuel Thomas and directed by debutant Arun Varma.

We had earlier reported about Suresh Gopi and Anupama Parameswaran headlining a legal thriller titled JSK. Directed by Pravin Narayanan, the film has Suresh Gopi essaying the role of a lawyer. Suresh Gopi and Anupama Parameswaran in JSKThe makers recently shared a new still featuring him and Anupama Parameswaran from the film. Set in a courtroom, the picture has Suresh Gopi in an advocate’s robe while Anupama seems to be playing his client. The second schedule of JSK commenced recently in Thrissur. Suresh Gopi’s younger son Madhav Suresh, Shruti Ramachandran, Divya Pillai, Askar Ali, Baiju Santhosh, Kottayam Ramesh, Shoby Thilkan and many others star in it. The film, co-written by Jai Vishnu, has Renadive as the cinematographer and Samjith as the editor. It is produced by Cosmos Entertainments.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); JSK marks Anupama’s comeback to Malayalam after a brief gap. The Premam actor’s last Malayalam release was Maniyarayile Ashokan. Meanwhile, Suresh Gopi is simultaneously working on Garudan, also starring Biju Menon. The film is written by Midhun Manuel Thomas and directed by debutant Arun Varma.