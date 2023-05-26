Home Entertainment Malayalam

First look of Suresh Gopi from JSK released

Meanwhile, Suresh Gopi is simultaneously working on Garudan, also starring Biju Menon.

Published: 26th May 2023 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2023 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Suresh Gopi(Photo | PTI)

Suresh Gopi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported about Suresh Gopi and Anupama Parameswaran headlining a legal thriller titled JSK. Directed by Pravin Narayanan, the film has Suresh Gopi essaying the role of a lawyer.

Suresh Gopi and Anupama
Parameswaran in JSK

The makers recently shared a new still featuring him and Anupama Parameswaran from the film. Set in a courtroom, the picture has Suresh Gopi in an advocate’s robe while Anupama seems to be playing his client.

The second schedule of JSK commenced recently in Thrissur. Suresh Gopi’s younger son Madhav Suresh, Shruti Ramachandran, Divya Pillai, Askar Ali, Baiju Santhosh, Kottayam Ramesh, Shoby Thilkan and many others star in it. The film, co-written by Jai Vishnu, has Renadive as the cinematographer and Samjith as the editor. It is produced by Cosmos Entertainments.

JSK marks Anupama’s comeback to Malayalam after a brief gap. The Premam actor’s last Malayalam release was Maniyarayile Ashokan. Meanwhile, Suresh Gopi is simultaneously working on Garudan, also starring Biju Menon. The film is written by Midhun Manuel Thomas and directed by debutant Arun Varma.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suresh Gopi Anupama Parameswaran JSK
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp