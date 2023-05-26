Home Entertainment Malayalam

'Thimingala Vetta' will be a political satire: Rakesh Gopan

According to Rakesh, Thimingala Vetta is a humour-packed political satire set entirely in the capital city of Thiruvananthapuram. 

Rakesh Gopan

Director Rakesh Gopan

By Vignesh Madhu
Express News Service

Anoop Menon, Baiju Santhosh, Kalabhavan Shajohn, and Ramesh Pisharody are headlining a political satire titled Thimingala Vetta. The film is written and directed by Rakesh Gopan, who earlier made 100 Degree Celsius.

According to Rakesh, Thimingala Vetta is a humour-packed political satire set entirely in the capital city of Thiruvananthapuram.  “It’s a fictitious subject inspired by various political parties and leaders, from both the left and right-wing.”

When asked about the quirky title, he adds, “This film has a volatile subject, and the title refers to that. But we can’t reveal anything about it right now.”Rakesh, who has also scripted the film, feels the subject has a lot of relevance, which will appeal to a wider audience.

“We’ve already been approached by a couple of Mumbai-based production houses for the remake rights, but we haven’t finalised anything.”

Thimingala Vetta stars Athmiya Rajan Vijayaraghavan, Maniyanpilla Raju, Nandhu, Kottayam Ramesh, Ashwin Mathew and Nna Thaan Case Kodu-fame Kunhikrishnan in key roles. Interestingly, four Japanese actors are also essaying crucial roles in the film.

Produced by Sajimon under the banner of VMR Films, Thimingala Vetta has Pradeep Nair as the cinematographer, Noufal Abdullah as the editor and Bijibal as the composer. With around 25 days of shoot left, the makers are planning to release the film around the Onam season.

