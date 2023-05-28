Jude Anthany Joseph's '2018' grosses Rs 150 crores at worldwide box office

By Express News Service

Jude Anthany Joseph's latest film, 2018, has grossed Rs 150 crores at the worldwide box office. Produced by Venu Kunnappilly, CK Padma Kumar, and Anto Joseph, the film stars Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Lal, Aparna Balamurali, Kalaiyarasan and Narain, among others.

2018 is based on the Kerala floods that shook the state and took several lives. Jude and his co-writer Akhil P Dharmajan took inspiration from several real-life incidents to script the film as a hyperlink thriller.

An excerpt from Cinema Express's review of the film reads, "In that regard, 2018 doesn't tread the predictable route. "Everyone is a hero," says the film's tagline. Indeed, but the film doesn't treat anyone as a superhero.

But Jude doesn't forget to give us uplifting moments too. There is a neat balance between the upbeat and downbeat moments. The theatre erupted in applause when the fishermen, the real heroes of this story, gathered all their boats to gear up for rescue operations."

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

