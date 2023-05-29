Home Entertainment Malayalam

WATCH | 'Kerala Crime Files' trailer sees Aju Varghese-Lal duo in prominent roles

The series will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from June 23rd in Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali and Marathi. 

Published: 29th May 2023 11:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2023 11:59 AM   |  A+A-

A YouTube screengrab from the trailer of 'Kerala Crime Files' starring Aju Varghese and Lal.

By Express News Service

The makers of the first-ever Malayalam web series titled Kerala Crime Files released the trailer of the series on Monday. Directed by Ahammed Khabeer, who is best known for helming the Malayalam films June and Madhuram, the upcoming series will stream on Disney+Hotstar.

The trailer shows an elaborate detailing featured in the teaser. The series is a procedural story. The posse, led by Aju Varghese and Lal, is searching for a criminal named Shiju.

The official synonym of the series read," A team of six policemen led by Sub-Inspector Manoj is on a chase to solve a murder in a suburban lodge room, with just one clue - a fake address, Shiju, Parayil Veedu, Neendakara, from a lodge register."

Written by Ashiq Aimer, Kerala Crime Files is produced by Riji Nair under the First Print Studios banner. The technical crew includes director of photography Jithin Stanislaus, music composer Hesham Abdul Wahab, editor Mahesh Bhuvanend, production designer Prathap Raveendran and art director Satheesh Nellaya.

