Mohanlal’s 'Neru' to hit theatres in December

By Express News Service

Mohanlal-Jeethu Joseph combo’s next film Neru will hit screens on December 21. The film, a legal thriller, marks the duo’s fifth collaboration after the Drishyam films, 12th Man and the yet-to-be-released Ram.

Neru is scripted by Jeethu and advocate Santhi Mayadevi, who had played a crucial role in Drishyam 2. Priyamani plays the female lead in the film, which also stars Anaswara Rajan, Ganesh Kumar, and Jagadish. It is produced by Antony Perumbavoor’s Aashirvad Cinemas.

Mohanlal is currently shooting for Empuraan, the second part of Lucifer. Directed by Prithviraj, the film sees Mohanlal’s return as Stephen Nedumbally aka Khureshi-Ab’raam. The superstar is also simultaneously working on Vrushabha, a big-scale multilingual film directed by Kannada filmmaker Nanda Kishore.

