Naslen and Lukman to star in Khalid Rahman’s next.

Naslen and Lukman will be headlining director Khalid Rahman’s next. It is produced by Vishnu Venu, who earlier backed Kappela and Ela Veezha Poonchira.

We learn that the upcoming film will be action-heavy on the lines of Khalid’s 2022-released blockbuster, Thallumaala. The director has also retained almost the same technical team from Thallumaala, which includes cinematographer Jimshi Khalid and music director Vishnu Vijay.

Besides this, Nalsen and Lukman are also acting together in the upcoming Asif Ali-starrer Tiki Taka. Naslen, last seen in 18+, next has two films lined up with director Girish AD, who introduced him in Thanneer Mathan Dhinangal. One of them is I Am Kathalan, a family entertainer with thriller elements, while the other is a rom-com, produced by Bhavana Studios, headed by Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan and Syam Pushkaran.

Lukman’s upcoming slate includes Turkish Tharkkam with Sunny Wayne and Ullas Chemban’s directorial debut Anchakkallakokkan.



