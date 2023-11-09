Manoj Bajpayee’s Joram  to release on December 8

Home Entertainment Malayalam

The highly anticipated film Manoj Bajpayee and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub-starrer Joram is all set to make its theatrical release on December 8.

A still from Manoj Bajpayee’s 'Joram'

By Express News Service

Taking to Instagram, Manoj Bajpayee shared an announcement poster and captioned it, ‘‘A man, chased by his haunting past, races for his life! Get ready to witness this survival thriller.”

Joram, which was previously screened at the Durban International Film Festival, won the Best Actor Award for Manoj Bajpayee and the Best Cinematography Award for Piyush Puty. It had also been selected for the Busan Film Festival in the ‘A Window in Asian Cinema’ category.

The film also had its premiere in various other festivals, including Rotterdam, Sydney and the Edinburgh International Film Festival. Directed by Devashish Makhija, Joram is a psychological thriller. 

