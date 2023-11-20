Home Entertainment Malayalam

Banning reviews cannot save Malayalam film industry, says Mammootty

Published: 20th November 2023 07:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2023 07:49 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Mammootty

Actor Mammootty. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Speaking at an event to promote his latest movie "Kathal" on Monday, actor Mammootty said he was not in favour of a ban on film reviews. "Banning film reviews will not save the film industry. Let films and reviews follow their own course," he said.

Nevertheless, the acclaimed actor encouraged the audience to make independent choices in selecting movies to watch, advising them to focus on their own interests. He asserted, "Everyone has the right to freedom of expression. People will have different opinions, but we should watch movies based on our own interests and perspectives."

"Kathal" director Jeo Baby shared his perspective on movie reviews, acknowledging their potential to contribute positively. He said, "I have always valued genuine reviews. There is a distinction between constructive criticism and reviews aimed at destroying a movie, and the latter is not commendable."

The issue of 'review bombing' has gained attention in the state, particularly since director Mubeen Rauf sought a court order to restrict reviews within seven days of a movie's release. Subsequently, the Kerala police filed a case against certain reviewers based on a complaint by Ubaini E, the director of "Rahel Makan Kora." Presently, a petition has been filed against seven reviewers who provided negative feedback on the Dileep starrer "Bandra."

