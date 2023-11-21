Mammootty: Banning reviews won’t save the film industry

By Express News Service

A film’s success is not based on reviews and hence, the best bet is to allow the two aspects to go their own way, actor Mammootty said on Monday. Reacting to the present impasse in the film industry over reviewing of Malayalam films, he said, “A film’s success is not based on reviews and the best is to allow the reviews and the cinema to go their own way.”

The actor was interacting with the media ahead of the release of his upcoming film Kaathal and addressed concerns raised by many in Malayalam cinema regarding ‘review bombing’. “Let there be films and reviews. But it is important that people have their own opinion about the film they are watching. I don’t think banning reviews will save the film industry,” he said, adding that film “review” is different from “roasting”.

His statement comes a few weeks after the Kerala High Court directed the state police chief to have a closer look at the vested interests playing truant, especially in social media when new films are released. Recently, the Ernakulam Central Police registered the first case on this and charged nine persons.

Those charged include social media giants Facebook, YouTube and seven others and the police has begun its probe into this. The cops registered the FIR based on a complaint by director Ubaini Ebrahim following allegations that negative reviews were deliberately shared about his recently released film Rahel Makan Kora. Mubeen Rauf, director of the film Aromalinte Adyathe Pranayam, had also approached the court alleging foul play by a section of reviewers against his film.

Kaathal, produced by Mammootty Kampany, is set to hit screens on November 23. The Jeo Baby directorial also stars Jyotika, Lalu Alex, Muthumani, Chinnu Chandni, Sudhi Kozhikode, and Josi Sijo.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

A film’s success is not based on reviews and hence, the best bet is to allow the two aspects to go their own way, actor Mammootty said on Monday. Reacting to the present impasse in the film industry over reviewing of Malayalam films, he said, “A film’s success is not based on reviews and the best is to allow the reviews and the cinema to go their own way.” The actor was interacting with the media ahead of the release of his upcoming film Kaathal and addressed concerns raised by many in Malayalam cinema regarding ‘review bombing’. “Let there be films and reviews. But it is important that people have their own opinion about the film they are watching. I don’t think banning reviews will save the film industry,” he said, adding that film “review” is different from “roasting”. His statement comes a few weeks after the Kerala High Court directed the state police chief to have a closer look at the vested interests playing truant, especially in social media when new films are released. Recently, the Ernakulam Central Police registered the first case on this and charged nine persons.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Those charged include social media giants Facebook, YouTube and seven others and the police has begun its probe into this. The cops registered the FIR based on a complaint by director Ubaini Ebrahim following allegations that negative reviews were deliberately shared about his recently released film Rahel Makan Kora. Mubeen Rauf, director of the film Aromalinte Adyathe Pranayam, had also approached the court alleging foul play by a section of reviewers against his film. Kaathal, produced by Mammootty Kampany, is set to hit screens on November 23. The Jeo Baby directorial also stars Jyotika, Lalu Alex, Muthumani, Chinnu Chandni, Sudhi Kozhikode, and Josi Sijo. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp