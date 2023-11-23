Acclaimed Malayalam actor Indrans to appear for Class X exams

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: National and state award-winning Malayalam actor Indrans, who had to drop out of school due to financial constraints in fourth grade, is preparing himself to appear for the Class X equalization examination next year.

The 67-year-old actor, who has been donning the grease paint for the past four decades while acting in over 400 films, is now back in school attending classes.

He has enrolled in the Class X equivalency course of the Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority (KSLMA).

The 10-month course is being offered under the 'Aksharashree' programme conducted by KSLMA in association with the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. The actor will be attending the classroom sessions at Medical College High School in the city during weekends.

"I have noticed that there is something that holds me back on several occasions. I want to overcome that diffidence," Indrans told TNIE when asked what prompted him to resume studies.

"But attending the classes in between the hectic film schedules may pose a challenge," he said.

Indrans, who hails from the state capital city had to drop out of school after Class 4 due to abject poverty in his house. In 1981, while working in his tailoring shop here and doing costumes for production houses, he got into celluloid and rose to popularity in 1994.

He then went on to become a popular figure in the industry and has been going from strength to strength by winning a state and national film award too.

Citing the reasons for his decision, the actor says being illiterate is akin to being blind and now he said he wants to "see" the world and hence decided to get back to studies.

