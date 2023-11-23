Raj B Shetty joins Mammootty’s 'Turbo'

By Express News Service

Kannada actor-filmmaker Raj B Shetty has joined the cast of Mammootty’s Turbo. It marks his second outing in Malayalam cinema. His debut film Rudhiram, also starring Aparna Balamurali, is still in production.

Turbo is directed by Vysakh and scripted by Midhun Manuel Thomas. The film has Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum-fame Anjana Jayaprakash as the female lead. Telugu actor Sunil, recently seen in the Tamil blockbuster Jailer, is also part of the cast.

Mammootty Kampany is producing Turbo, which has Vishnu Sarma as the cinematographer. Music and editing are handled by Justin Varghese and Shameer Muhammed, respectively.

Raj is best known for his films Ondu Motteya Kathe and Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana, both of which had him as the lead actor and director. He was last seen in Toby, which was also dubbed and released in Malayalam.

