Radhika Apte and Keerthy join revenge thriller series Akka

Published: 25th November 2023 11:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2023 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

Keerthy Suresh (L) and Radhika Apte

By Express News Service

Actors Radhika Apte and Keerthy Suresh are set to join hands with YRF Entertainment, the streaming arm of the reputed production Yash Raj Films, for an upcoming revenge thriller series titled Akka. 

Billed as a revenge thriller, Akka is written and directed by debutant  Dharmaraj Shetty. It has also been learned that  Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte will be pitted against each other in the series. Further details about the project are kept under wraps.

It is to be noted that YRF Entertainment’s first ever OTT project is the recently released series, The Railway Men, starring R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu Sharma and Babil Khan in prominent roles. The series is billed as a tribute to the unsung heroes of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy.

On the other hand, the studio giant’s sophomore series Mandala Murders starring Vaani Kapoor alongside Vaibhav Raj Gupta (of Gullak fame). Surveen Chawla (Decoupled) and Jameel Khan (Gullak)  is currently in production.

Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh, who was last seen in the Telugu film Bhola Shankar, has a slew of films in the pipeline, including Siren, Raghu Thatha, Revolver Rita and Kannivedi. Radhika Apte, who was last seen in  Mrs Undercover, has Merry Christmas gearing up for a release on 12 January 2024.

