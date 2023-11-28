Release date of Prithviraj's 'Aadujeevitham' is to be revealed on this date 

By Express News Service

Clearing the ambiguity and ending the long wait for the release of the much-hyped Malayalam film Aadujeevitham (Goatlife), the makers announced that the film's release date will be revealed on November 30 at 4 PM.

Sharing a video glimpse that traces the significant dates in the film's making, actor Prithviraj, who plays the lead role in the film, shared the news on Tuesday.

Directed by Blessy, Aadujeevitham is an adaptation of a 2008 Malayalam novel of the same name authored by Benyamin. It tells the story of an immigrant worker, Najeeb, and the plight and helplessness he experiences in the desert of Saudi Arabia.

Prithviraj essays the character of Najeeb. Earlier, the makers released a poster featuring Prithviraj amongst a herd of goats in a barren desert.

To play Najeeb's character, Prithviraj underwent a drastic physical transformation, losing around 30 kilos. The film has been in the making for over five years now as the makers shot it over multiple schedules in gruelling conditions.

Earlier this year, a trailer of the film was leaked online. Within minutes of its release, the trailer went viral across social media.

The film's technical crew comprises music composer AR Rahman, cinematographer Sunil K S, sound designer Resul Pookutty and editor Sreekar Prasad.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

