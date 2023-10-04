Kunchacko Boban, Manju Warrier for Lijo Jose Pellissery’s next

By Express News Service

While the acclaimed filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery’s much-hyped film Malaikottai Vaaliban is gearing up for a release in January 2024, it has been learned that he would be next helming a project featuring Kunchacko Boban and Manju Warrier in the lead roles. Further details about the film are yet to be revealed.

The upcoming film will mark the third collaboration between Kunchako Boban and Manju Warrier. The duo was earlier seen together in How Old Are You, which marked Manju Warrier’s return to the film industry after a long hiatus and was directed by Rosshan Andrrews and Vettah, helmed by late Rajesh Pillai.

Meanwhile, Manju Warrier was last seen in Vellari Pattanam along with Soubin Shahir. The actor has a slew of films lined up, including her Hindi debut, Amriki Pandit, also starring R Madhavan, editor Saiju Sreedharan’s directorial debut Footage and Mr. X, along with Arya and Gautham Karthik at various stages of production.

On the other hand, Kunchacko Boban was last seen in Padmini, directed by Senna Hegde. The actor has Chaaver, helmed by Tinu Pappachan, gearing up for a release on October 5. The actor also has various films in the pipeline, including Grrr, directed by Jay K, who is best known for helming Prithviraj starrer Ezra, and Sureshinteyum Sumalathayudeyum Hridayahariyaya Pranayakatha, a spin-off on the characters Suresh and Sumalatha from the acclaimed film, Nna Thaan Case Kodu, in which Kunchacko will be reprising ‘Kozhummal Rajeevan’.



