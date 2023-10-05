Tovino-Soubin’s Nadikar Thilakam moves to Hyderabad

By Express News Service

The second schedule of one of Tovino Thomas’ much-anticipated big-budget films, Nadikar Thilakam, has begun in Hyderabad.

Helmed by director Lal Jr (Driving Licence), the film has the backing of Allan Antony and Anoop Venugopal under the banner of Godspeed in association with Y. Naveen and Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers, the company behind Pushpa - Part 1.

Nadikar Thilakam marks the first time that Mythri Movie Makers is backing a Malayalam film, the first schedule of which concluded in Kochi.

The 12-day-long shoot in Hyderabad will progress mainly at Ramoji Film City, Golconda Fort and Banjara Hills locations.

Later, the team will return to Kochi and complete the subsequent filming in Dubai and Kashmir. In the film, Tovino plays the role of a movie superstar ‘David Padikal’, who is facing some difficulties in his life, while Soubin Shahir essays another significant character. Nadikar Thilakam also has the distinction of bringing Tovino and Soubin together for the first time.

Nadikar Thilakam also features Bhavana in a pivotal role, in addition to Dhyan Sreenivasan, Anoop Menon, Shine Tom Chacko, Aju Varghese, Srinath Bhasi, Lal, Balu Varghese, Suresh Krishna, Indrans, Madhupal, Khalid Rahman, Ganapathy, and Sreejith Ravi, among others.

Suvin S. Somasekharan wrote the script, with Alby behind the camera and Ratheesh Raj editing. It has music by Yakzan Gary Pereira and Neha S Nair and production design by Prashant Madhav.

