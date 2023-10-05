Home Entertainment Malayalam

Tovino-Soubin’s Nadikar Thilakam moves to Hyderabad

The 12-day-long shoot in Hyderabad will progress mainly at Ramoji Film City, Golconda Fort and Banjara Hills locations.

Published: 05th October 2023 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2023 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

Tovino Thomas’ much-anticipated big-budget films, Nadikar Thilakam.

Tovino Thomas’ much-anticipated big-budget films, Nadikar Thilakam.

By Express News Service

The second schedule of one of Tovino Thomas’ much-anticipated big-budget films, Nadikar Thilakam, has begun in Hyderabad.

Helmed by director Lal Jr (Driving Licence), the film has the backing of Allan Antony and Anoop Venugopal under the banner of Godspeed in association with Y. Naveen and Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers, the company behind Pushpa - Part 1.

Nadikar Thilakam marks the first time that Mythri Movie Makers is backing a Malayalam film, the first schedule of which concluded in Kochi. 

The 12-day-long shoot in Hyderabad will progress mainly at Ramoji Film City, Golconda Fort and Banjara Hills locations.

Later, the team will return to Kochi and complete the subsequent filming in Dubai and Kashmir. In the film, Tovino plays the role of a movie superstar ‘David Padikal’, who is facing some difficulties in his life, while Soubin Shahir essays another significant character. Nadikar Thilakam also has the distinction of bringing Tovino and Soubin together for the first time.

Nadikar Thilakam also features Bhavana in a pivotal role, in addition to Dhyan Sreenivasan, Anoop Menon, Shine Tom Chacko, Aju Varghese, Srinath Bhasi, Lal, Balu Varghese, Suresh Krishna, Indrans, Madhupal, Khalid Rahman, Ganapathy, and Sreejith Ravi, among others.

Suvin S. Somasekharan wrote the script, with Alby behind the camera and Ratheesh Raj editing. It has music by Yakzan Gary Pereira and Neha S Nair and production design by Prashant Madhav. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tovino Thomas Nadikar Thilakam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp