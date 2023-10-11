Home Entertainment Malayalam

Filming begins for Shane Nigam-Shine Tom’s 'Little Hearts'

Little Hearts, scripted by Rajesh Pinnadan based on Anto Jose Pereira’s story, revolves around three different love stories.

Published: 11th October 2023 12:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2023 12:32 PM   |  A+A-

Actors Shine Tom Chacko and Shane Nigam

Actors Shine Tom Chacko and Shane Nigam (Facebook)

By Express News Service

Shane Nigam and Shine Tom Chacko are teaming up for Little Hearts, a family-oriented comedy entertainer. Sandra Thomas is producing the film, which went on floors on October 9 in Kattappana.

It is directed by Aby Treesa Paul, who earlier co-directed the Arjun Ashokan-starrer Member Rameshan 9aam Ward.

Little Hearts, scripted by Rajesh Pinnadan based on Anto Jose Pereira’s story, revolves around three different love stories.

Bheeshma Parvam-fame Anagha, Baburaj, Chemban Vinod Jose, Jaffer Idukki, Renji Panicker and Maala Parvathi also star in the film.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shine Tom Chacko Shane Nigam Little Hearts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp