Filming begins for Shane Nigam-Shine Tom’s 'Little Hearts'
Published: 11th October 2023 12:32 PM | Last Updated: 11th October 2023 12:32 PM | A+A A-
Shane Nigam and Shine Tom Chacko are teaming up for Little Hearts, a family-oriented comedy entertainer. Sandra Thomas is producing the film, which went on floors on October 9 in Kattappana.
It is directed by Aby Treesa Paul, who earlier co-directed the Arjun Ashokan-starrer Member Rameshan 9aam Ward.
Little Hearts, scripted by Rajesh Pinnadan based on Anto Jose Pereira’s story, revolves around three different love stories.
Bheeshma Parvam-fame Anagha, Baburaj, Chemban Vinod Jose, Jaffer Idukki, Renji Panicker and Maala Parvathi also star in the film.