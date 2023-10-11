Filming begins for Shane Nigam-Shine Tom’s 'Little Hearts'

By Express News Service

Shane Nigam and Shine Tom Chacko are teaming up for Little Hearts, a family-oriented comedy entertainer. Sandra Thomas is producing the film, which went on floors on October 9 in Kattappana.

It is directed by Aby Treesa Paul, who earlier co-directed the Arjun Ashokan-starrer Member Rameshan 9aam Ward.

Little Hearts, scripted by Rajesh Pinnadan based on Anto Jose Pereira’s story, revolves around three different love stories.

Bheeshma Parvam-fame Anagha, Baburaj, Chemban Vinod Jose, Jaffer Idukki, Renji Panicker and Maala Parvathi also star in the film.

