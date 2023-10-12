Pepe’s next with 'Malaikottai Valiban' producers

By Express News Service

On Wednesday, as actor Antony Varghese celebrated his birthday, it was announced that he would be teaming up with debutant filmmaker Govind Vishnu for his next. The latter is also scripting the film along with Deepu Rajeevan. It is backed by John And Mary Creative, Century Films and Maxlab. The three banners are also jointly producing the much-hyped upcoming Mohanlal-Lijo Jose Pellissery film, Malaikottai Valiban.

Antony, last seen in an extended cameo in Chaaver, has also committed to another film with his RDX makers, Weekend Blockbusters. Debutant Ajit Mampally is directing the film, which is an action-packed revenge drama. Set against the backdrop of the sea, the film is scripted by director Ajit, Roylin Robert and Satheesh Thonakkal. Music director Sam CS, cinematographer Jithin Stanislaus, and editor Sreejith Sarang are part of its technical team. Though the film was launched last month, its shoot is yet to begin.

