Home Entertainment Malayalam

Veteran filmmaker K Madhu confirms 'CBI 6'

All the five films of the franchise have been directed by K Madhu and scripted by SN Swamy.

Published: 12th October 2023 01:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2023 01:17 PM   |  A+A-

Mammootty in CBI 5: The Brain

Mammootty in CBI 5: The Brain

By Express News Service

In a recent media interaction at Muscat, veteran filmmaker K Madhu confirmed the sixth part in the popular CBI series. Though he didn’t divulge any further details, he added that an official announcement will be made soon. The CBI series, which started in 1988 with Oru CBI Diary Kurippu, sees Mammootty playing Sethurama Iyer, a sharp investigating officer who believes in the brains-over-brawns techniques to crack tough cases. CBI 5: The Brain, the latest installment in the series, was released last year and met with mixed response.

All five films of the franchise have been directed by K Madhu and scripted by SN Swamy. But lately, there have been speculations about Midhun Manuel Thomas scripting CBI 6, though nothing has been confirmed yet. Notably, the Anjaam Pathiraa director is penning Mammootty’s upcoming film with director Vysakh. Mammootty is also playing a guest role in Midhun’s upcoming medical thriller, Abraham Ozler, starring Jayaram.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Madhu Mammootty CBI 6

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp