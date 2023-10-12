Veteran filmmaker K Madhu confirms 'CBI 6'

By Express News Service

In a recent media interaction at Muscat, veteran filmmaker K Madhu confirmed the sixth part in the popular CBI series. Though he didn’t divulge any further details, he added that an official announcement will be made soon. The CBI series, which started in 1988 with Oru CBI Diary Kurippu, sees Mammootty playing Sethurama Iyer, a sharp investigating officer who believes in the brains-over-brawns techniques to crack tough cases. CBI 5: The Brain, the latest installment in the series, was released last year and met with mixed response.

All five films of the franchise have been directed by K Madhu and scripted by SN Swamy. But lately, there have been speculations about Midhun Manuel Thomas scripting CBI 6, though nothing has been confirmed yet. Notably, the Anjaam Pathiraa director is penning Mammootty’s upcoming film with director Vysakh. Mammootty is also playing a guest role in Midhun’s upcoming medical thriller, Abraham Ozler, starring Jayaram.

