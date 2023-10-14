Home Entertainment Malayalam

Adrishya Jalakangal to premiere at film festival in Estonia

According to the makers, it is an anti-war film with a layered structure and surrealistic treatment.

Published: 14th October 2023 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2023 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

Tovino Thomas in Dr Biju’s Adrishya Jalakangal

By Express News Service

Tovino Thomas-starrer Adrishya Jalakangal, directed by Dr Biju, will be having its world premiere at the 27th Tallinn Black Nights International Film Festival in Estonia. The festival is scheduled to be held from November 3-17, 2023.

Remarkably, it is the first Malayalam film to earn a place in the official competition section of the festival’s illustrious 27-year history. It is also the only Indian film in competition this year. The film’s main team members, including Dr Biju and Tovino will grace the Black Carpet and attend the screening.

According to the makers, it is an anti-war film with a layered structure and surrealistic treatment. Set in an imaginary space, the film has music by two-time Grammy award-winner Rickey Kej. Nimisha Sajayan and Indrans also essay prominent roles in the film, which is produced by Ellanar Films, Tovino Thomas Production, and Mythri Movie Makers.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tovino Thomas Adrishya Jalakangal Tallinn Black Nights International Film Festival

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp