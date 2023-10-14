Adrishya Jalakangal to premiere at film festival in Estonia

By Express News Service

Tovino Thomas-starrer Adrishya Jalakangal, directed by Dr Biju, will be having its world premiere at the 27th Tallinn Black Nights International Film Festival in Estonia. The festival is scheduled to be held from November 3-17, 2023.

Remarkably, it is the first Malayalam film to earn a place in the official competition section of the festival’s illustrious 27-year history. It is also the only Indian film in competition this year. The film’s main team members, including Dr Biju and Tovino will grace the Black Carpet and attend the screening.

According to the makers, it is an anti-war film with a layered structure and surrealistic treatment. Set in an imaginary space, the film has music by two-time Grammy award-winner Rickey Kej. Nimisha Sajayan and Indrans also essay prominent roles in the film, which is produced by Ellanar Films, Tovino Thomas Production, and Mythri Movie Makers.

