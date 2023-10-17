'Kaathal' among films selected for 28th IFFK

By Express News Service

The organisers of the 28th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) have announced the list of Malayalam films that will be screened at the festival. While two films have been picked in the International Competition section, twelve films found their place in the Malayalam Cinema category.

Don Palathara’s Family and Fazil Razak’s The Sentence were the two films that will compete in the International category.

The Malayalam Cinema section includes Ennennum, Five First Dates, Neelamudi, Apple Chedikal, B 32 Muthal 44 Vere, Scheherazade, Aattam, Dhayam, O.Baby, Kaathal, Anand Monalisa Maranavum Kaathu, and Valasai Paravakal. This year’s IFFK is scheduled to be held from December 8-15.

