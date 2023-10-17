Home Entertainment Malayalam

'Kaathal' among films selected for 28th IFFK

While two films have been picked in the International Competition section, twelve films found their place in the Malayalam Cinema category.

Published: 17th October 2023 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2023 02:12 PM

Kaathal poster starring Mammootty and Jyotika

Poster image of the upcoming Malayalam drama 'Kaathal' starring Mammootty and Jyotika.

By Express News Service

The organisers of the 28th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) have announced the list of Malayalam films that will be screened at the festival. While two films have been picked in the International Competition section, twelve films found their place in the Malayalam Cinema category.

Don Palathara’s Family and Fazil Razak’s The Sentence were the two films that will compete in the International category.

The Malayalam Cinema section includes Ennennum, Five First Dates, Neelamudi, Apple Chedikal, B 32 Muthal 44 Vere, Scheherazade, Aattam, Dhayam, O.Baby, Kaathal, Anand Monalisa Maranavum Kaathu, and Valasai Paravakal. This year’s IFFK is scheduled to be held from December 8-15.

