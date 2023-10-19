Home Entertainment Malayalam

Urvashi, Bhavana, Sreenath Bhasi team up for a comedy

Billed as a comedy entertainer, this yet-to-be-titled film is scripted by Arjun Kolangath and Paul Varghese.

By Express News Service

Urvashi, Bhavana, Sreenath Bhasi, Priya P Varrier, Anagha Narayanan and Malavika Sreenath are coming together for a new film directed by debutant Indrajith Ramesh. Produced by Renish Abdulkhader under the banner 23 Dreams, the film got launched on Wednesday with a pooja ceremony in Kochi.

Billed as a comedy entertainer, this yet-to-be-titled film is scripted by Arjun Kolangath and Paul Varghese. It also stars Maniyanpilla Raju, Althaf Salim, Nandu, and Abhiram Radhakrishnan. On the technical front, the makers have got Binendra Menon as the DoP and Lijo Paul will serve as the editor. 

