Kumail Nanjiani, Sam Rockwell cast in dark comedy

As per reports, the film will star Kumail as a new father who happens to have an unfortunate encounter with a stranger played by Sam.

Actors Kumail Nanjiani and Sam Rockwell

Actors Kumail Nanjiani and Sam Rockwell. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Actors Kumail Nanjiani and Sam Rockwell are set to star in the upcoming film A Guy Walks Into a Bar.
Expected to be a dark comedy film, the makers have attained an interim SAG-AFTRA agreement, thus allowing the film to begin shooting by the end of the year. As per reports, the film will star Kumail as a new father who happens to have an unfortunate encounter with a stranger played by Sam. But as they become friends, the secrets between them decide to come out.

Gary Fleder will direct the film, marking his comeback since the 2013 Jason Statham-starrer Homefront. Scott Rosenberg, who earlier worked with Gary in Things to Do in Denver When You’re Dead, will be penning the upcoming film. A Guy Walks Into a Bar will be backed by Gary, Sam and Scott. Kumail will serve as executive producer along with Erica Steinberg, Matthew Goldberg, R Wesley Sierk, III, John D Straley and Joseph Panebianco.The film will begin shooting in New Jersey.

