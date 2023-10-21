Home Entertainment Malayalam

Tovino Thomas's next film 'Anweshippin Kandethum' to release in December 

The film revolves around two major crimes that shook Kerala and the subsequent inquiry into the cases by a cop, portrayed by Tovino.

Published: 21st October 2023

Tovino Thomas.

Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas. (File photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Malayalam movie Anweshippin Kandethum, starring actor Tovino Thomas in the lead, will be released in theatres in December, the makers have announced.

The investigative thriller is directed by first-time filmmaker Darwin Kuriakose.

Thomas, best known for 2018 and Minnal Murali, said Anweshippin Kandethum has many moments which will entertain the audience.

"I was fortunate enough to play a cop's role in the past and be a part of some investigative thrillers but 'Anweshippin Kandethum' and its protagonist are entirely different.

Though based on a real crime investigation, the script is crafted to offer many edge-of-the-seat moments and maintain suspenseful elements throughout," the actor said in a statement.

Thomas' recent release '2018' was selected as India's official entry for the 2024 Academy Awards in September.

Kuriakose said that as audiences today are exposed to diverse global content, filmmakers will have to think unconventionally to meet their expectations.

"We need to take thrillers to unexplored terrains and unexpected places, and the script penned by Jinu V Abraham has all those ingredients," he said.

The film is produced by Yoodlee Films, the film studio of Saregama India Limited, along with Theatre Of Dreams.

Actors Indrans, Pramod Veliyanad, Siddique, Shammi Thilakan, Baburaj, Arthana Binu, Ramya Suvi, and Saranya round out the cast.

