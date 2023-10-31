Home Entertainment Malayalam

First schedule of 'Empuraan' wrapped up

Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, Empuraan, headlined by Mohanlal, has a script penned by Murali Gopi.

Published: 31st October 2023 10:21 AM

Empuraan
By Express News Service

Earlier this month, Empuraan, the follow-up of the much-celebrated 2019 film Lucifer, went on the floors. It has now been learned that the first schedule of the upcoming film has been completed. The makers announced the news through their social media handles. 

Along with Mohanlal and Prithviraj, Empuraan will also see actors like Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas and Indrajith Sukumaran reprising their roles from Lucifer. The same technical crew has also been retained, which includes cinematographer Sujith Vaassudev, composer Deepak Dev, and action choreographer Stunt Silva. Empuraan, mounted on a grand scale, has been planned to be shot in various locations across India and in foreign countries.

