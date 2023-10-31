First schedule of 'Empuraan' wrapped up

By Express News Service

Earlier this month, Empuraan, the follow-up of the much-celebrated 2019 film Lucifer, went on the floors. It has now been learned that the first schedule of the upcoming film has been completed. The makers announced the news through their social media handles.

Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, Empuraan, headlined by Mohanlal, has a script penned by Murali Gopi. The film is jointly backed by Antony Perumbavoor’s Aashirvad Cinemas and Lyca Productions, who are making their Malayalam debut.

Along with Mohanlal and Prithviraj, Empuraan will also see actors like Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas and Indrajith Sukumaran reprising their roles from Lucifer. The same technical crew has also been retained, which includes cinematographer Sujith Vaassudev, composer Deepak Dev, and action choreographer Stunt Silva. Empuraan, mounted on a grand scale, has been planned to be shot in various locations across India and in foreign countries.

