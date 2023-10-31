Joshiy to direct Mohanlal in Chemban-scripted 'Rambaan'

By Express News Service

On Monday, Mohanlal took to his official Instagram handle to announce that he has joined hands with director Joshiy for his next, titled Rambaan. Billed to be a mass entertainer, the film is set to have a Pan-Indian release.

The first look poster features Mohanlal standing on top of a car which is parked in the middle of the road. He is seen holding a gun and a hammer in either hand. Rambaan will have Mohanlal and Joshiy collaborating after 8 years.

Their last film together was the 2015 Laila O Laila, which also starred Amala Paul in the lead. Chemban Vinod Jose, who is backing the film, has also penned the script of Rambaan. The film is produced by Chembosky Motion Pictures, Einstin Media and Nextel Studios.

The technical team of Rambaan includes cinematographer Sameer Thahir, music composed Vishnu Vijay and editor Vivek Harshan. The film is set to go on floors in the latter half of 2024, and expected to be released early in 2025.

Meanwhile, Joshiy’s latest directorial Antony, is gearing up for release on November 23. The film, scripted by Rajesh Varma stars Joju George and Kalyani Priyadarshan in lead roles. On the other hand, Mohanlal currently has Empuraan 2, Neru, Vrushabha and Malaikottai Vaaliban in various stages of production.

