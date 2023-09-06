Dilieep’s next with Udal  director Ratheesh Reghunandan

By Express News Service

Dilieep’s upcoming film with Udal-fame Ratheesh Reghunandan, which was so far tentatively named D 148, has been officially titled Thankamani. The makers announced the title with a motion poster, which indicates that the film is based on real-life incidents which occurred in the Idukki village of Thankamani in 1986.

In October, 1986, a dispute erupted between students and a private bus owner over service to the village which didn’t have proper roads. The clash blew up into a major one with the police allegedly siding with the bus owner, ‘Elite’ Devassy and unleashing violence in the village. It is reported that the villagers were subject to severe police brutality, including sexual assault on several women.

Ratheesh Reghunandan’s film with Dilieep is expected to document these hard-hitting events. Produced by Super Good Films and Iffaar Media, the film is shot on a big scale as huge sets resembling the original village were constructed on vast areas of land. Over hundreds of junior artists also participated throughout the shoot.

Thankamani has Pranitha Subhash and Neeta Pillai as the female leads. Manoj K Jayan, Sudev Nair, Malavika Menon, Ajmal Ameer, Shine Tom Chacko, Siddique, John Vijay, Sampath, Kottayam Ramesh, and Major Ravi also star in it. Manoj Pillai is the cinematographer, and Willaim Francis is the composer for this film.

