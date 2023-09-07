Asif Ali to star in director Prajesh Sen’s next 'Houdini'

By Express News Service

It marks the Malayalam debut of Anand L Rai’s banner, Color Yellow Productions Asif Ali’s new film Houdini - The King of Magic started rolling on Wednesday. It is directed by G Prajesh Sen, who earlier made Captain, Vellam and Meri Awas Suno. Bollywood filmmaker Anand L Rai’s banner Color Yellow Productions is debuting in Malayalam cinema by producing this film in association with Karma Media and Entertainments. It is presented by Shailesh R Singh and Prajesh Sen Movie Club.

Houdini revolves around the world of magic, and delves into how magic impacts a young man’s life. Kozhikode and Rajasthan are the major locations of the film, which has Noushad Sherif as the cinematographer. Bijibal handles the music and Bijith Bala is assigned as the editor.

Along with Asif, many other prominent actors from Tamil and Malayalam will reportedly be part of the cast. Asif Ali is currently awaiting the release of Kasargold, which marks his reunion with B Tech director Mridul Nair.

The film, which also stars Sunny Wayne and Vinayakan, is slated to hit screens on September 15. Asif’s other upcoming films include Kishkintha Kaandam, Jis Joy’s upcoming mass entertainer co-starring Biju Menon, and a film with debutant director Arfaz Ayub.



