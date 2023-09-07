Home Entertainment Malayalam

Mammootty looks menacing in 'Bramayugam' first look

Directed by Bhoothakaalam-fame Rahul Sadasivan, Bramayugam, as per the makers, is a rooted horror story set in the dark ages of Kerala.

Published: 07th September 2023 06:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2023 10:50 AM

Mammootty in the first look poster of Bramayugam.

By Express News Service

As Mammootty celebrates his birthday on Thursday, the makers of his new film Bramayugam unveiled his look from the film. The actor looks menacing as he sports an evil smile revealing his stained teeth. He is reportedly playing the villain role of a sorcerer.

Directed by Bhoothakaalam-fame Rahul Sadasivan, Bramayugam, as per the makers, is a rooted horror story set in the dark ages of Kerala. Director Rahul has scripted the film, while its dialogues are written by Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award-winning novelist TD Ramakrishnan. Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, and Kammattippaadam-fame Amalda Liz also star in it.

The film's core technical crew includes cinematographer Shehnad Jalaleditor Shafique Mohammed Ali, and composer Christo Xavier.

Bramayugam marks the Malayalam debut of Kollywood-based production house, Y Not Studios. It is the maiden production of their newly launched banner, Night Shift Studios, which focuses exclusively on horror thrillers. The film, slated for an early 2024 release, will be out in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi languages simultaneously.

